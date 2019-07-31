Sunny
77.4 ° F
Full Weather
Giants 5, Phillies 1

By AP News

San FranciscoPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Belt 1b3000C.Hrnan 2b4010
Ystrzms lf4110Segura ss4020
Posey c5112Hoskins 1b4000
Sndoval 3b3111B.Hrper rf2100
B.Crwfr ss4110Ralmuto c4010
Pillar cf4112Kingery cf4000
Panik 2b3010Haseley lf3001
Slater rf4020Franco 3b3010
Smrdzja p2000Vlsquez p2000
Watson p0000Morgan p0000
Moronta p0000Morin p0000
Vogt ph1000Neris p0000
Will.Sm p0000Quinn ph1000
Eflin p0000
Totals33585Totals31151

San Francisco000005000—5
Philadelphia000000100—1

DP_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Panik (17), Realmuto (21). HR_Posey (6), Sandoval (14), Pillar (13). S_Samardzija (5).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Samardzija W,8-8630015
Watson111111
Moronta110001
Will.Smith100001
Philadelphia
Velasquez L,3-6542236
Morgan1-333300
Morin12-300003
Neris100001
Eflin110022

Velasquez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:02. A_31,313 (43,647).

