Sunny
76.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics 3, Brewers 2, 10 innings,

By AP News

MilwaukeeOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Cain cf4010Semien ss4000
Yelich rf5010M.Chpmn 3b5000
Grandal c4011M.Olson 1b5122
Mstakas dh4000Canha cf4000
Hiura 2b4000K.Davis dh4131
Thames 1b3111Hrrmann c3000
T.Shaw 3b2000Grssman lf3010
Braun ph1000Pinder rf4010
Sladino 3b1000Profar 2b3100
Arcia ss4130
Gamel lf4000
Totals36272Totals35373

Milwaukee0000000110—2
Oakland0010000101—3

E_Hiura (6). DP_Milwaukee 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Oakland 8. 2B_M.Olson (14), K.Davis (8), Pinder (14). HR_Thames (15), M.Olson (22), K.Davis (17). SB_Grandal (4), Arcia (7), Grossman 2 (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Houser531116
Ju.Guerra110010
Albers110002
Claudio1-300000
F.Peralta12-311112
Hader L,1-41-311101
Oakland
Bassitt630016
Diekman H,19100010
Petit H,182-311101
Buchter010000
Hendriks BS,411-321104
Treinen W,5-3100002

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Houser (Semien). WP_Houser.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:16. A_17,291 (46,765).

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 