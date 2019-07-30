Sunny
Angels 6, Tigers 1

By AP News

DetroitLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
J.Jones cf4000Goodwin lf5121
Goodrum 2b5000Trout cf4000
Mi.Cbrr dh4020Ohtani dh4131
G.Bckhm pr-dh0000K.Clhun rf4000
Cstllns rf4010Fltcher 3b3100
Dixon 1b4000Simmons ss4121
H.Cstro 3b3010Thaiss 1b4123
V.Reyes lf4120Rengifo 2b4120
J.Rgers c4021Garneau c4010
Mercer ss4000
Totals36181Totals366126

Detroit000000100—1
Los Angeles02002110x—6

E_Simmons (9), J.Rogers (1), Mercer (3). DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 10, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Mi.Cabrera (15), Castellanos (37), V.Reyes (3), Goodwin (19), Simmons 2 (16). HR_Thaiss (5). SB_Ohtani (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
VerHagen L,1-242-3104312
Ni.Ramirez11-311001
G.Soto111110
Cisnero100003
Los Angeles
Canning W,4-6640017
T.Cole231114
H.Robles110001

WP_Canning, G.Soto.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, John Libka; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:52. A_33,907 (45,050).

