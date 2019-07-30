The Latest Festival shooter’s kin worried he was a victim

The Latest Festival shooter’s kin worried he was a victim View Photo

GILROY, Calif. — The Latest on the mass shooting at California’s Gilroy Garlic Festival (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

Members of the California garlic festival shooter’s family were initially worried that that 19-year-old Santino William Legan was a victim of the attack.

Family friend Jerome Turcan tells the Los Angeles Times that when he heard about Sunday’s shooting in the city of Gilroy he called Legan’s older brother, Rosino, who was in a car with a cousin searching for his younger brother.

Turcan says they wanted to be sure he was OK and were thinking of going to an emergency room to see if he was there.

Turcan says he was shocked to learn the next day that Santino William Legan was the gunman who authorities say killed three people and injured 12 others.

Bay Area station KTVU reports Tuesday that five victims remain hospitalized. They range from age 12 to 69.

___

10 p.m.

The small rural community of Gilroy is reeling in the wake of a mass shooting at its annual garlic festival .

But at a Monday night vigil, hundreds of residents vowed to remain “Gilroy Strong.”

Authorities are still seeking a motive for Sunday’s attack by a 19-year-old who killed three people and wounded a dozen more before police shot him to death.

Authorities say Santino William Legan had posted a white supremacist message on social media and a photo from the festival on Instagram shortly before opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle he’d bought legally in neighboring Nevada.

The dead included a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 25-year-old college graduate from upstate New York.

President Donald Trump condemned what he called the “wicked murderer.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited some victims and their families. He cursed as he condemned what he said was a refusal by federal lawmakers to control high-powered, high-capacity guns that are more tightly restricted in his state.