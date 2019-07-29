Sunny
80.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Goodell, title game officials to face questions on ’no-call’

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge has ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January’s NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about an infamous “no-call” during January’s NFC title game.

Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed a lawsuit over the game, says he and league attorneys will pick a mutually agreeable date for depositions in New Orleans — barring any league appeals that might delay or cancel the questioning.

Lemon’s lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages — to be donated to charity — over the failure to flag a blatant pass interference and roughness penalty against the Los Angeles Rams. The no-call came at a crucial point in the game against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams won and advanced to the Super Bowl.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 