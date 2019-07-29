Sunny
81.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

PBS to air documentary on EGOT winner Rita Moreno in 2020

By AP News

PBS to air documentary on EGOT winner Rita Moreno in 2020

Photo Icon View Photo

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — PBS will air a documentary on EGOT winner Rita Moreno, the network announced Monday.

“Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go for It” will chart her decades-long career. It will feature interviews, archival footage, reenactments of Moreno’s childhood and animation.

Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda have partnered to produce the project, slated to air in 2020.

Moreno is currently filming the Steven Spielberg remake of “West Side Story.” She won a best supporting actress Oscar for the film in 1962.

Her sitcom “One Day at a Time,” produced by Lear and co-starring Justina Machado, was just saved from cancellation by Pop TV after three seasons on Netflix.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 