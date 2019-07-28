Sunny
Air quality warning as heat wave hits Southern California

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Southern California is baking under a weekend heat wave that authorities say will be accompanied by poor air quality.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says unhealthy air is likely Sunday in several valley areas around greater LA.

Officials warn individuals with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory ailments to avoid outdoor activities.

Heat advisories and warnings issued by the National Weather Service for a large swath of the region are in place through Sunday night.

The desert city of Lancaster recorded a high of 107 degrees (42 Celsius) on Saturday, tying the heat record for that day.

Temperatures should start to cool slightly by Monday.

