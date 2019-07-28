Sunny
83.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Woman convicted in death of her child sentenced to 21 years

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California woman convicted in the death of one of her 22-month-old twins after she left the boy with the man who strangled him has been sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

Rebecca Thomas was found guilty in May of second-degree murder and felony child abuse. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says she was sentenced on Friday.

Investigators said Thomas saw evidence of child abuse on her twins and was instructed to seek medical help for the injuries. Instead, prosecutors said, she left her children with Taylor Montgomery-Gutzman, who strangled one of the twins in 2016.

Montgomery-Gutzman was also convicted of murder and other charges. He faces a maximum sentence of 31 years to life when he’s sentenced Oct. 10.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 