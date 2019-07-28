Los Angeles takes 3-game skid into matchup with Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (35-69, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-52, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-11, 5.14 ERA) Angels: Taylor Cole (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 27-26 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .330 is seventh in the league. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .428.

The Orioles have gone 20-33 away from home. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .336. The Orioles won the last meeting 8-7. Richard Bleier secured his second victory and Pedro Severino went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Baltimore. Ty Buttrey registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 59 extra base hits and is batting .300. Albert Pujols is 8-for-30 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 108 hits and has 51 RBIs. Renato Nunez is 14-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .221 batting average, 6.09 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .308 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels Injuries: Noe Ramirez: 10-day IL (infection), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep strain), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dwight Smith Jr.: day-to-day (calf), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.