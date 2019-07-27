Sunny
Athletics 5, Rangers 4

By AP News

TexasOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Da.Sntn cf5122Semien ss4221
W.Clhun lf5111M.Chpmn 3b4112
Andrus ss4021M.Olson 1b4000
Mazara rf4030Canha dh2111
Pence dh4010Lureano cf3121
Odor 2b4000Hrrmann c4000
A.Cbrra 3b4110Phegley c0000
Frsythe 1b3000Pinder rf3000
Mathis c3110Grssman lf3000
Choo ph1000Barreto 2b3000
Totals374114Totals30565

Texas000000400—4
Oakland01102100x—5

LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 4. 2B_W.Calhoun (7), Mathis (4), Laureano (26). 3B_Da.Santana (5). HR_Semien (16), M.Chapman (23), Canha (17), Laureano (21).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Sampson L,6-8665502
Montero12-300011
Leclerc1-300001
Oakland
Bailey W,9-762-373317
Buchter011100
Petit H,161-320000
Soria H,12100001
Hendriks S,9-11110002

Buchter pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Sampson (Canha), by Montero (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:52. A_36,468 (46,765).

