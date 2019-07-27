Sunny
83.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Orioles 8, Angels 7

By AP News

BaltimoreLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Alberto 2b5122Fltcher ss5143
Mancini rf5000Trout cf5112
Nunez 1b4220Ohtani dh4111
C.Davis 1b0000Upton lf5000
Sntnder cf-lf5121K.Clhun rf4000
Sverino c5144Pujols 1b4111
J.Ptrsn 3b4000K.Smith c3110
Villar dh3231Goodwin ph1000
Smth Jr lf2000Thaiss 3b3110
S.Wlkrs cf1110Rengifo 2b3100
Ri.Mrtn ss4010
Totals388158Totals37797

Baltimore203001020—8
Los Angeles221001001—7

E_Rengifo (8). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nunez (20), Santander (9), S.Wilkerson (11), Fletcher 2 (22). HR_Severino (10), Villar (13), Trout (34), Ohtani (15), Pujols (16). SB_Severino (2), Fletcher (8). CS_Ri.Martin (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Brooks575516
M.Castro BS,312-311102
Bleier W,2-0100001
Givens S,9-1411-311122
Los Angeles
Peters485522
Cahill341115
Buttrey L,6-51-322200
Jo.Rodriguez12-310002

HBP_by Buttrey (S.Wilkerson). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:24. A_42,289 (45,050).

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 