Sunny
84.0 ° F
Full Weather
Padres 5, Giants 1

By AP News

San FranciscoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Belt 1b5000Tts Jr. ss4132
Ystrzms rf3120F.Mejia lf3000
Sndoval 3b4011Margot cf1010
A.Dckrs lf3000Machado 3b3010
Vogt c2010Hosmer 1b4010
B.Crwfr ss3000Renfroe rf4100
Pillar cf4000Myers cf-lf4121
Panik 2b3000L.Urias 2b0100
Austin ph1000Hedges c3000
S.Andrs p2000Qntrill p1100
Gott p0000Stammen p0000
Solano ph1000G.Grcia ph1012
Pmeranz p0000M.Baez p0000
Coonrod p0000Strahm p0000
Slater ph1010
Totals32151Totals28595

San Francisco000001000—1
San Diego00012200x—5

E_Pomeranz (1). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (9), Myers 2 (13). HR_Tatis Jr. (17). CS_Margot (1), G.Garcia (2). S_Hedges (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
S.Anderson L,3-3574427
Gott111110
Pomeranz110010
Coonrod100011
San Diego
Quantrill W,4-251-331144
Stammen H,222-300000
M.Baez11-310002
Strahm12-310012

S.Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by S.Anderson (L.Urias). WP_Strahm.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:11. A_41,371 (42,445).

