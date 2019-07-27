Sunny
84.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

“Transparent” musical finale gives cast a chance to heal

By AP News

“Transparent” musical finale gives cast a chance to heal

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES — “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway says they know wrapping up the award-winning series with a musical finale is a risk, but risks are part of the show’s DNA.

Soloway joined sibling and executive producer Faith Soloway and the cast of the Amazon series during a Television Critics Association meeting to talk about the fitting conclusion for the characters as they mourn the loss of one of the show’s central characters, played by Jeffrey Tambor, who left the show last year after allegations of sexual harassment.

Approaching the death of Tambor’s character with a musical gave the cast a creative outlet to also mourn their own loss, Jill Soloway said.

The “Transparent” musical finale, which debuts Sept. 27, concludes a series that broke barriers with its representation of LGBTQ characters on screen.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 