The Latest Los Angeles police ID officer fatally shot

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Authorities have released the identity of the off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was killed early Saturday.

The Los Angeles Police Department says on Twitter that he was Officer Juan Diaz.

Acting Police Chief Beatrice Girmala said a civilian flagged down a motorcycle officer around 1 a.m. Saturday and reported shots fired in the city’s Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Two men had been shot.

Diaz died and the other man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Chief Michel Moore asked for the public’s help finding the gunman.

___

8:50 a.m.

Los Angeles police are investigating the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer.

Acting Police Chief Beatrice Girmala said at around 1 a.m. Saturday a civilian flagged down a motorcycle officer and reported shots fired in the city’s Lincoln Heights neighborhood. The officer found two men had been shot.

The off-duty officer died from his wounds and the other man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

In a tweet, Mayor Eric Garcetti called it a senseless murder and a “reminder of the dangers that officers face every moment they wear the badge.”

Chief Michel Moore asked for the public’s help finding the killer.