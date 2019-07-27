Off-duty Los Angeles police officer fatally shot

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police are investigating the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer.

Acting Police Chief Beatrice Girmala said at around 1 a.m. Saturday a civilian flagged down a motorcycle officer and reported shots fired in the city’s Lincoln Heights neighborhood. The officer found two men had been shot.

The off-duty officer died from his wounds and the other man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

In a tweet, Mayor Eric Garcetti called it a senseless murder and a “reminder of the dangers that officers face every moment they wear the badge.”

Chief Michael Moore asked for the public’s help finding the killer.