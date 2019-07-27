Sunny
84.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

French skating champion Meite to compete at Aurora Games

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. — French skating champion Mae-Berenice Meite has been added to the lineup of the inaugural Aurora Games.

Meite, a five-time French national champion, will join Mirai Nagasu, the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, and 13-year-old Alysa Liu, the youngest U.S. women’s figure skating champion in history, at the all-women’s sports and entertainment festival to be held at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York starting Aug. 20.

Nagasu, of Arcadia, California, accomplished the feat at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, while Liu, of Richmond, California, won the U.S. title this year.

Organizers also announced Friday that three-time U.S. skating champion Ashley Wagner will compete.

The games also will feature competition in women’s tennis, gymnastics, basketball, ice hockey and beach volleyball.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 