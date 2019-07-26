Sunny
85.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rangers 5, Athletics 2

By AP News

TexasOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Choo dh3100Semien ss4220
Odor 2b5010M.Chpmn 3b4000
Da.Sntn ss5000M.Olson 1b2000
Mazara rf3211Canha rf4021
W.Clhun lf3222Lureano cf2001
A.Cbrra 3b4032K.Davis dh4000
Frsythe 1b3000Grssman lf4010
DShelds cf4000Hrrmann c4000
Mathis c4000Profar 2b3000
Totals34575Totals31252

Texas000301010—5
Oakland101000000—2

E_Semien (8), M.Olson (5), Da.Santana 2 (8). DP_Texas 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Mazara (21), W.Calhoun (6), Canha (10). HR_W.Calhoun (6). CS_Odor (7). SF_Laureano (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Lynn W,13-6642128
Chavez H,7100002
Leclerc H,7100001
Ch.Martin S,4-5110012
Oakland
Mengden L,5-251-334445
Treinen2-310011
Buchter11-331101
Soria2-300002
Trivino100001

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sean Barber; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:24. A_14,952 (46,765).

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 