Giants 2, Padres 1, 11 innings,

San Francisco San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Solano 2b 5 0 1 1 Tts Jr. ss 5 0 1 0 Belt 1b 5 0 0 0 Margot cf 5 0 0 0 Slater rf 3 0 0 0 Machado 3b 5 0 1 0 A.Dckrs ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 0 1 0 Posey c 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Pillar cf 5 0 0 0 Myers lf 3 0 0 0 Z.Green 3b 2 0 0 0 L.Urias 2b 4 0 0 0 Sndoval ph-3b 2 1 2 1 Hedges c 4 1 1 1 Austin lf 2 1 1 0 Lcchesi p 2 0 1 0 Ystrzms lf-rf 1 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 2 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 A.Munoz p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 F.Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 L.Allen p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Will.Sm p 0 0 0 0 Totals 39 2 5 2 Totals 37 1 5 1

San Francisco 001 000 000 01—2 San Diego 000 010 000 00—1

E_Hosmer (8), Belt (5). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 1. LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Solano (9), Sandoval (20), Hosmer (20). HR_Sandoval (13), Hedges (8). SB_Austin (1). CS_Tatis Jr. (4).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Samardzija 6 4 1 1 3 6 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 1 S.Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Melancon W,4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Will.Smith S,25-27 1 1 0 0 0 0 San Diego Lucchesi 6 2 1 1 4 8 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stammen 1 1 0 0 0 1 Yates 1 1 0 0 0 2 A.Munoz 1 0 0 0 0 2 L.Allen L,2-3 1 1 1 1 1 0

WP_Lucchesi 2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:32. A_41,951 (42,445).