Sunny
85.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Giants 2, Padres 1, 11 innings,

By AP News

San FranciscoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Solano 2b5011Tts Jr. ss5010
Belt 1b5000Margot cf5000
Slater rf3000Machado 3b5010
A.Dckrs ph-lf2000Hosmer 1b5010
Posey c4010Renfroe rf2000
Pillar cf5000Myers lf3000
Z.Green 3b2000L.Urias 2b4000
Sndoval ph-3b2121Hedges c4111
Austin lf2110Lcchesi p2010
Ystrzms lf-rf1000Strahm p0000
B.Crwfr ss4000G.Grcia ph1000
Smrdzja p2000Stammen p0000
Panik ph1000Yates p0000
Moronta p0000A.Munoz p0000
S.Dyson p0000F.Mejia ph1000
Vogt ph1000L.Allen p0000
Watson p0000
Mlancon p0000
Will.Sm p0000
Totals39252Totals37151

San Francisco00100000001—2
San Diego00001000000—1

E_Hosmer (8), Belt (5). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 1. LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Solano (9), Sandoval (20), Hosmer (20). HR_Sandoval (13), Hedges (8). SB_Austin (1). CS_Tatis Jr. (4).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Samardzija641136
Moronta100001
S.Dyson100000
Watson100001
Melancon W,4-2100002
Will.Smith S,25-27110000
San Diego
Lucchesi621148
Strahm100001
Stammen110001
Yates110002
A.Munoz100002
L.Allen L,2-3111110

WP_Lucchesi 2.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:32. A_41,951 (42,445).

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 