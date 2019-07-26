Sunny
Orioles 9, Angels 3

By AP News

BaltimoreLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Villar ss-2b3320Fltcher 3b3000
Mancini rf5222Trout cf4010
Sntnder lf4133Ohtani dh4010
Nunez 3b4123Upton lf4111
Sisco c5000Goodwin rf4010
Smth Jr dh4000Simmons ss4000
J.Ptrsn 2b4120Rengifo 2b3100
Ri.Mrtn ss0000Thaiss 1b3112
C.Davis 1b3100Garneau c3000
S.Wlkrs cf4001
Totals369119Totals32353

Baltimore160000002—9
Los Angeles000020001—3

E_Garneau (1). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Santander (8), Trout (24), Goodwin (17). 3B_Ohtani (2). HR_Mancini (24), Nunez (25), Upton (5), Thaiss (2). SB_Villar (21), J.Peterson 2 (3). SF_Santander (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Wojciechowski W,2-3732216
Armstrong100011
E.Phillips121102
Los Angeles
Tropeano L,0-1567733
J.Anderson210002
L.Garcia242202

HBP_by Tropeano (Villar).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:00. A_38,852 (45,050).

