Sunny
90.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Homicide detectives probe deputy-involved shooting in Malibu

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. — Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a deputy-involved shooting at an upscale home in Malibu that has sent one person to the hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. Friday in a neighborhood of multimillion-dollar homes not far from the beach.

A male adult was taken to a local hospital, where his condition was not immediately available, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. It was not explained how a deputy was involved in the shooting.

Television news footage showed emergency medical personnel wheeling a person out of the garage of the large, two-story home.

A deputy at the sheriff’s station that serves Malibu said no further information was immediately available.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 