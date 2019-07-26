Sunny
87.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

California Supreme Court overturns killer’s death sentence

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a convicted double-murderer because the prosecutor focused on the defendant’s racist beliefs during closing arguments in the trial’s penalty phase.

The Los Angeles Times reports the court’s decision Thursday was unanimous.

Justice Leondra R. Kruger wrote that the San Diego County prosecutor made inflammatory arguments about Jeffrey Scott Young’s racist tattoos and white supremacist beliefs to highlight their offensiveness rather than for a purpose connected to the crime.

The killings occurred during a 1999 robbery of a parking lot near San Diego International Airport.

Young was convicted of killing two employees, an attempted murder and a carjacking.

Young must now be given a penalty phase retrial or his sentenced will be reduced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 