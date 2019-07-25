Sunny
88.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

There’s no place like home for the ’The Brady Bunch’ kids

By AP News

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — There’s no place like home for the “The Brady Bunch” kids, even if it’s just a facade.

A HGTV renovation of the Los Angeles house that was used for exterior shots of the TV sitcom reunited six cast members.

They actors who played the blended-family kids said Thursday that the remodeling project rekindled the show’s magic.

Interior scenes for the 1969 to 1974 sitcom were filmed on a soundstage, with sets that bore no resemblance to the private home.

The remodeling and expansion of the home was done by “The Brady Bunch” actors and HGTV hosts.

A four-part series, “A Very Brady Renovation,” will document the project. It debuts Sept. 9.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 