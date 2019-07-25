Sunny
90.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rangers OF Joey Gallo has wrist surgery

By AP News

OAKLAND, Calif. — Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will miss at least a month after the All-Star slugger had surgery to remove part of a bone in his right wrist.

Gallo left Tuesday’s game in Seattle because of soreness in his wrist. After undergoing X-rays and an MRI, the 25-year-old Gallo returned to Texas, where Dr. Thomas DiLiberti performed surgery Thursday to remove a fractured hook of the hamate bone in Gallo’s wrist.

Willie Calhoun was called up from Triple-A Nashville.

Gallo is hitting .252 with 22 home runs and 49 RBIs in 70 games.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 