1 of 2 men wanted for fatal California shooting arrested

By AP News

PIERRE, S.D. — The U.S. Marshals Service says one of two men wanted for killing a man at a motel in California has been arrested in South Dakota.

Authorities say 32-year-old Adam Renfroe was picked up at a residence in Pierre on Wednesday. He’s wanted in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Daniel Schrader at a Motel 6 in Concord, California July 12. Officials did not immediately release a motive for the shooting.

Renfroe was taken to the Hughes County. He’s awaiting his initial court appearance and extradition proceedings to California.

Officials are still looking for 40-year-old Robert Brown, of Bay Point, California.

