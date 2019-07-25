Sunny
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Los Angeles police seek suspect after 2 slain, 1 wounded

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police are looking for a young man suspected of shooting two family members and wounding a third.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the Canoga Park area of the San Fernando Valley.

A man in his 50s and another in his 20s were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police Capt. Alfonso Mendoza says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 