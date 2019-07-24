Sunny
91.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man accused of killing 10 cats pleads not guilty

By AP News

VISTA, Calif. — A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to torturing and killing 10 cats.

Joshua Boyer of Escondido entered pleas Tuesday to 11 animal cruelty counts.

A GPS tracker on a neighbor’s missing cat led authorities in May to Boyer’s home.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says a prosecutor in court described authorities finding dead cats on the property. Jared Coleman told the judge some cats were zip-tied by their limbs to metal cages.

Coleman said inside a locked shed, investigators found a machete, ax, aluminum baseball bat, a crossbow and other weapons. Authorities say blood and fur was found on some items and on the walls and floor.

Investigators say Boyer procured some cats from a local Humane Society and Craigslist.

He was arrested Friday and held on $250,000 bail.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 