Urena, Marlins to take on Margevicius, Padres on Saturday

Miami Marlins (19-36, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (30-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Miami will face off at PETCO Park Saturday.

The Padres are 15-14 in home games. The San Diego offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .296.

The Marlins are 8-18 in road games. Miami has hit 40 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with eight, averaging one every 19.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 25 extra base hits and is batting .253. Austin Hedges is 9-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 21 RBIs and is batting .232. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-37 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: day-to-day (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.