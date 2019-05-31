Quantcast
help information
Sunny
62.6 ° F
Full Weather

100 dogs removed from Southern California home

Posted on 05/31/2019 by AP News

ORANGE, Calif. — Authorities have removed about 100 dogs from a Southern California home.

Police in the city of Orange say they went to the residence Thursday afternoon in response to an anonymous tip.

The two residents allowed officers inside, where they found animals ranging from puppies to elder dogs.

Animal care and code enforcement authorities were summoned.

The residents were issued misdemeanor citations for animal cruelty and the large house in a gated community was red-tagged as uninhabitable. Names of the occupants were not released.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.