Angels 9, Mariners 3

Posted on 05/31/2019 by AP News

Los Angeles Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher ss 4 1 1 0 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0
Trout cf 3 0 2 3 K.Sager 3b 4 0 1 0
Pujols 1b 4 0 1 1 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0
L Stlla 3b 5 1 2 0 Vglbach 1b 4 0 0 0
Lucroy dh 5 0 0 0 Haniger rf 3 1 1 0
Puello lf 5 2 3 1 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0
K.Clhun rf 4 2 2 2 Bruce lf 3 1 1 0
Garneau c 5 1 2 0 T.Bckhm ss 3 1 1 3
Rengifo 2b 4 2 2 2 Long 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 39 9 15 9 Totals 30 3 4 3

Los Angeles 121 220 001—9
Seattle 000 020 100—3

E_T.Beckham (13), Pena (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Seattle 4. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Seattle 4. 2B_Trout (14), Rengifo (4), Bruce (11). HR_Puello (2), K.Calhoun (11), T.Beckham (11). SB_M.Smith (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pena W,3-1 5 1-3 3 3 3 3 8
Jewell 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Seattle
Kikuchi L,3-3 3 1-3 10 6 6 2 0
McKay 1 2 2 1 2 1
Brennan 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 2
Elias 1 0 0 0 2 0
Sadzeck 1 3 1 1 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:21. A_13,972 (47,943).

