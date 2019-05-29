Marlins host Giants, aim to build on Richards’ strong showing

San Francisco Giants (21-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (18-34, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (3-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (3-5, 5.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Marlins are 10-17 in home games. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .289, last in the league. Neil Walker leads the club with a mark of .372.

The Giants are 11-14 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.75. Jeff Samardzija leads the team with a 3.83 earned run average. The Marlins won the last meeting 11-3. Trevor Richards recorded his second victory and Garrett Cooper went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Samardzija registered his fourth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 46 hits and has 15 RBIs. Brian Anderson is 9-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with seven home runs home runs and is slugging .453. Evan Longoria is 5-for-28 with three doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: day-to-day (upper body), Trevor Gott: 10-day IL (forearm), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.