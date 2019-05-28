California agencies not giving required harassment training

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation has found many California state agencies have failed to provide sexual harassment training for all their supervisors as required by state law.

Capital Public Radio reported Tuesday its investigation found nearly 60 percent of agencies surveyed by the State Personnel Board did not provide the training, up from 25 percent in 2016 and 32 percent in 2017.

The public radio station reports that since 2016, the State Personnel Board has identified nearly 1,800 state government supervisors at dozens of agencies who did not receive the required training.

A state law requires businesses with 50 or more workers and all state agencies to provide two hours of sexual harassment training to new supervisors within six months of being hired or promoted.