LA police arrest suspect after shooting, pursuit, standoff

Posted on 05/28/2019 by AP News

LOS ANGELES — A suspect has been taken into custody by police after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles that led to a pursuit to the west side of the city and a standoff in a residence.

Police Sgt. Barry Montgomery says officers responding to downtown gunfire just before midnight Monday saw someone who had been shot and a vehicle speeding away.

A pursuit ended with a crash in the Del Rey area where the suspect got into a home.

Residents in the home got out, and in the meantime, police found a wounded passenger in the crashed car.

The suspect finally surrendered shortly after sunrise Tuesday.

The person shot downtown died. The wounded passenger was hospitalized.

