Angels 7, Rangers 6

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo rf 5 1 2 2 L Stlla 2b 4 1 2 0 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 Cozart 3b 1 0 0 0 Pence lf 5 2 2 2 Trout cf 3 2 2 2 Gallo dh 2 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 1 Frsythe 1b 4 0 1 1 K.Clhun rf 2 1 1 0 Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 1 Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0 Fltcher 3b-ss 4 1 3 0 Da.Sntn cf 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 0 Knr-Flf c 3 0 0 0 Rengifo ss-2b 4 1 2 2 Guzman ph 1 1 0 0 Totals 37 6 7 6 Totals 32 7 11 5

Texas 000 203 001—6 Los Angeles 100 000 60x—7

E_Cozart (4), Rengifo (1), Da.Santana (5), Kiner-Falefa (1). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Choo (14), Andrus (10), Pence (9), Trout (13), Walsh (1). HR_Choo (9), Pence (11), Trout (12). SB_A.Cabrera (1), Fletcher (4). SF_Ohtani (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Jurado 6 1-3 6 2 2 2 3 Springs L,2-1 0 4 4 4 0 0 Dowdy BS,1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 Miller 1 1 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Heaney 5 2 2 2 1 8 Cole 1 3 3 2 1 2 Garcia W,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Pena H,1 1 0 0 0 1 3 Anderson S,1-2 1 1 1 1 1 2

Springs pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

WP_Dowdy 2, Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:27. A_39,406 (45,050).