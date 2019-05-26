Texas faces off against Los Angeles in division matchup

Texas Rangers (25-24, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (23-28, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Los Angeles and Texas will play on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are 6-15 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .425 this season. Tommy La Stella leads the team with a mark of .564.

The Rangers are 15-16 against the rest of their division. Texas has slugged .470, good for second in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the team with a .671 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Angels won the last meeting 3-2. Hansel Robles earned his second victory and Kole Calhoun went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Shawn Kelley registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calhoun leads the Angels with 21 extra base hits and is batting .235. La Stella has 15 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gallo leads the Rangers with 35 RBIs and is batting .282. Rougned Odor is 9-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .268 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rangers: 8-2, .301 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (left ankle sprain), Kevan Smith: 7-day IL (concussion).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.