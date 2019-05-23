Kevin Durant won’t return in time for Game 1 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant is yet to progress to on-court work in his recovery from a strained right calf and won’t be ready to return for Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on May 30.

Big man DeMarcus Cousins might be healthy for the series opener against either Milwaukee or Toronto. Both players were re-evaluated Thursday and the Warriors expect they each will be ready at some point during the team’s fifth straight finals.

Cousins is working back from a torn left quadriceps muscle sustained in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers. He practiced for the first time Thursday since getting hurt April 16 in just his second career playoff game.

Golden State took two days off after completing a sweep of the Trail Blazers on Monday night in Portland. Durant was injured during Game 5 of the conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wouldn’t commit to a role for Cousins when he returns.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports