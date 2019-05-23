Bill to expand abortion providers in Maine gets OK in Senate

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s Senate has passed a bill to allow nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse-midwives to perform abortions.

The Senate voted 19-16 Thursday for the bill. Such advanced clinicians could provide medication abortion and in-clinic abortions, which typically involve suction.

The bill faces another round of procedural action in both chambers before heading to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, who brought forward the bill.

Maine could become the second state after California with a law allowing non-doctors to perform abortions.

Nearly two dozen states have expanded their list of medication abortion providers following court or agency rulings.

Maine has faced lawsuits over its abortion provider restrictions and its ban on state Medicaid funds for abortions.