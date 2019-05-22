The Latest Judge rules Qualcomm violated antitrust law

A federal judge has ruled Qualcomm violated antitrust… Enlarge

NEW YORK — The Latest on federal judge’s ruling against Qualcomm (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A federal judge has ruled that Qualcomm unlawfully squeezed out rivals in the cellphone chip market and charged excessive royalties.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, is siding with the Federal Trade Commission in the antitrust case.

She ruled Tuesday that Qualcomm must renegotiate licensing deals with customers. The San Diego company must license its patents to rival chip makers at fair prices and can’t sign exclusive supply agreements with smartphone makers like Apple that block competitors from access to that market.

Under the FTC decision affirmed by Koh, Qualcomm Inc. must submit to monitoring for the next seven years to make sure it follows the order.

Qualcomm says it will appeal.

The chipmaker’s stock is down 11% in morning trading.

___

8:25 a.m.

Qualcomm’s stock is tumbling before the opening bell after a federal judge ruled that the company unlawfully stifled cellphone chip market competition and charged excessive licensing fees.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California found Tuesday that Qualcomm violated antitrust law, charging high royalties and squeezing out rivals, according to Wall Street Journal report.

Koh ordered Qualcomm to negotiate or renegotiate licensing deals with customers. The company must also license its patents to rival chip makers at fair prices and can’t sign exclusive supply agreements with smartphone makers like Apple that block competitors from access to that market.

Qualcomm Inc. must submit to monitoring for the next seven years to make sure it follows the order.

Shares are down 12% in premarket trading Wednesday.