Diamondbacks look to break 3-game slide against Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-23, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (24-24, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (6-1, 2.78 ERA, .88 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Padres: Matt Strahm (6-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 12-13 against NL West opponents. San Diego has hit 68 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Franmil Reyes leads the team with 15, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 7-11 in division matchups. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .319 is eleventh in the majors. Jarrod Dyson leads the club with an OBP of .372. The Padres won the last meeting 2-1. Chris Paddack earned his fourth victory and Reyes went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Luke Weaver registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 50 hits and is batting .278. Reyes is 9-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 25 extra base hits and has 30 RBIs. Eduardo Escobar is 9-for-41 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .233 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (right foot contusion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.