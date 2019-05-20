Athletics 6, Indians 4

Oakland Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 2 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 2 3 Kipnis 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 2 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 5 0 1 0 Luplow rf 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 5 1 2 1 Bauers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Canha dh 3 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 1 2 1 Grssman lf 3 1 1 0 R.Perez c 3 1 1 1 Lureano cf 4 0 1 0 C.Gnzal dh 4 0 0 0 Phegley c 4 0 1 1 Mercado lf-rf 4 0 1 1 L.Mrtin cf 4 0 1 0 Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 35 4 8 4

Oakland 011 100 102—6 Cleveland 000 010 111—4

E_Mercado (1). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Oakland 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Semien (11), Grossman (7), Laureano (5), Kipnis (8), Ramirez (7). HR_M.Chapman (11), M.Olson (4), Profar (6), Lindor (6), R.Perez (6). SB_Kipnis (4). CS_Canha (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson W,5-3 5 1-3 5 1 1 0 1 Petit H,4 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Buchter H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino H,10 2-3 1 1 1 3 1 Treinen S,8-10 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Cleveland Carrasco L,4-4 5 7 3 3 2 4 Otero 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Perez 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cole 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Clippard 1 2 2 2 1 0

O.Perez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Petit pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Otero (Canha), by Perez (Olson).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:19. A_12,563 (35,225).