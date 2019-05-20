Quantcast
LA charter school founder who misspent $3.2M gets prison

Posted on 05/20/2019 by AP News

LOS ANGELES — The founder of Los Angeles-based charter school network Celerity Educational Group has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for misspending $3.2 million in public funds.

The Los Angeles Times reports Vielka McFarlane pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to misappropriate and embezzle funds for personal use. The 56-year-old was sentenced Monday and ordered to pay more than $225,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said McFarlane used her charter schools’ credit card and spent taxpayer money on expensive clothing, luxury hotel stays and first-class flights.

