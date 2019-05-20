Plea agreement in case of lemur stolen from California zoo

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Federal prosecutors say a man has agreed to plead guilty in the theft of a ring-tailed lemur from a Southern California zoo.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 19-year-old Aquinas Kasbar of Newport Beach agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of unlawfully taking an endangered species.

Prosecutors say in a press release that according to a plea agreement filed Monday, Kasbar broke into the Santa Ana Zoo after hours on July 27, 2018, cut open an enclosure and took a 32-year-old lemur named Isaac.

The animal was placed in a container with no ventilation and later abandoned at a Newport Beach hotel with notes identifying it as having been taken from the zoo.

A telephone listing for Kasbar could not be located. He appears in court May 28.