Suarez expected to start for the Giants against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (25-22, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (20-25, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE:

The Giants are 9-12 in home games. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.49. Jeff Samardzija leads the team with a 3.69 ERA.

The Braves are 11-10 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .318. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 23 RBIs and is batting .206. Pablo Sandoval is 10-for-23 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Freeman leads the Braves with 57 hits and has 29 RBIs. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 12-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.