Coroner IDs man, woman found dead in California mobile home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a Northern California mobile home.

The Sacramento Bee reports the bodies were found May 14 after police responded to a 911 hang up at the residence in Southgate Mobile Estates park.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Saturday identified them as 54-year-old Martin Gomez Ordonez and 39-year-old Maria Gutierrez Plascencia.

People gathered outside the home told the newspaper that the two were husband and wife. Police haven’t confirmed that. Investigators haven’t released any new details on the deaths, including causes.

___

