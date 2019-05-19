Quantcast
Lillard says he has separated ribs, will play through pain

Posted on 05/19/2019 by AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s Damian Lillard says separated his ribs in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Lillard confirmed the injury on Sunday, a day after the Trail Blazers lost 110-99 in Game 3. Lillard was 5-of-18 from the floor and finished with 19 points as Golden State took a 3-0 series lead.

The injury was originally reported by The Athletic. Lillard said the separation is on the left side, and he wore protective padding in Game 3.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s affecting my game. It’s there but it’s not something that’s affecting anything that I’m doing. Obviously you feel it, but that’s it,” he said.

Lillard was hurt in the third quarter of Thursday’s Game 2 when Golden State’s Kevon Looney landed on top of him in a scramble for the ball.

The Warriors would close out the series with a victory Monday.

