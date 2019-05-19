Warriors take 3-0 lead into game 4 against the Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (53-29, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Portland; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Golden State leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals with a 3-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the previous matchup 110-99. Stephen Curry scored 36 points to lead Golden State to the win and CJ McCollum recorded 23 points in defeat for Portland.

The Trail Blazers are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Portland ranks seventh in the NBA with 36.2 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 7.0.

The Warriors are 35-17 in Western Conference play. Golden State is second in the league scoring 19.1 fast break points points per game, led by Curry averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. McCollum has averaged 24.7 points and totaled 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 27.3 points and collecting 5.4 rebounds. Kevin Durant has averaged 21.6 points and collected 3.1 rebounds while shooting 28.7 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Warriors: Averaging 117.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers: Averaging 109.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (leg fracture).

Warriors Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (quad), Andre Iguodala: day to day (lower leg soreness), Kevin Durant: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.