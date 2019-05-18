1 killed, 5 shot and wounded at vigil outside California bar

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Police say a woman was killed and five others were shot and injured while they held a vigil outside a Southern California bar for someone who recently died.

Long Beach police Officer Alvino Herrera said first responders who went to the parking lot of the Fabulous West bar early Saturday pronounced the woman, a 57-year-old Ontario resident, dead at the scene.

He said three men and two other women were also wounded in the shooting. Four of them had injuries that were not life-threatening; the fifth was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Herrera said investigators have not determined a motive for the attack. No suspect information has been released.