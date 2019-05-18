San Diego hosts Pittsburgh following Lucchesi’s solid showing

Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (23-22, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Montana DuRapau (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .86 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Padres: Nick Margevicius (0-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Either Pittsburgh or San Diego will take home a series victory with a win.

The Padres are 11-12 in home games. San Diego has hit 66 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Franmil Reyes leads the team with 14, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Pirates are 13-11 on the road. Pittsburgh has hit 37 home runs as a team this season. Josh Bell leads the club with 12, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Padres with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .601. Hunter Renfroe is 7-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bell leads the Pirates with 28 extra base hits and is batting .325. Gregory Polanco is 11-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .274 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.