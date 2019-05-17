Reynolds homers, Lyles fans 12 in Pirates’ 5-3 win vs Padres

Rookie Bryan Reynolds hit a go-ahead, two-run home run… Enlarge

SAN DIEGO — Rookie Bryan Reynolds hit a go-ahead, two-run home run and Jordan Lyles struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Reynolds homered to right-center with one out in the fourth off left-hander Joey Lucchesi (3-3), his second, for a 2-1 lead. Josh Bell was aboard on a single.

Lyles (4-1) allowed Franmil Reyes’ 14th homer with one out in the first, and then didn’t allow a baserunner past first until the sixth, when he got into and out of trouble. Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to 10 with a single to right with one out in the sixth and advanced to third on Eric Hosmer’s hit-and-run single. But Lyles struck out Wil Myers and got rookie Ty France to fly out.

Lyles, who pitched for the Padres for parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons, allowed one run and five hits.

Lucchesi allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked two.

After Reynolds’ homer, the Pirates added on with Melky Cabrera’s two-run double in the eighth and RBI singles by Cole Tucker and Colin Moran in the ninth.

San Diego rookie Ty France hit a two-run homer in the ninth, his second.

Pirates: Placed RHP Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list with a strain in his right side. Williams, who played at San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo High, came out of Thursday night’s game after just 3 2/3 innings. To take his roster spot, RHP Clay Holmes was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis for his second stint with the Pirates this season.

Pirates: With his staff in flux, manager Clint Hurdle was to announce Saturday’s starter after this game.

Padres: Rookie LHP Nick Margevicius (2-4, 4.34) is scheduled to make his ninth big league start.

