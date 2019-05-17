Zlatan banned Ibrahimovic suspended 2 games by MLS

LOS ANGELES — LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been suspended two games by Major League Soccer’s disciplinary committee for his conduct during last weekend’s game against New York City FC.

The league said Friday that Ibrahimovic’s actions against NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson constituted violent conduct. Ibrahimovic was bumped in the back by Johnson following a missed shot in the 87th minute of a 2-0 loss Saturday. Ibrahimovic grabbed Johnson by the neck with his right hand before both players fell.

It is the second time the former Sweden star has been fined for on-field since he joined the league last year. He received a red card and was suspended in a match last season for slapping a Montreal player on the side of the head.

Ibrahimovic is second in scoring with nine goals in 10 MLS games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports