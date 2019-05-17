’Caine Mutiny,’ ’Winds of War’ author Herman Wouk has died

Herman Wouk, author of ’Caine Mutiny’ and World War II… Enlarge

NEW YORK — Herman Wouk (wohk), the versatile author of “The Caine Mutiny” and the World War II epics “The Winds of War” and “War and Remembrance,” has died at age 103.

Literary agent Amy Rennert says Wouk died in his sleep early Friday at his home in Palm Springs, California.

He won the Pulitzer Prize in 1952 for “The Caine Mutiny,” the classic Navy drama that made Captain Queeg a symbol of authority gone mad. He adapted his two-part war epic into a highly rated TV miniseries that aired in the 1980s.

Wouk’s Jewish faith inspired his stories of religious values and secular success. “Marjorie Morningstar,” published in 1955, was one of the first million-selling novels about Jewish life.